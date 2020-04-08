Company halts plans for Uinta County immigration detention center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A private prison company is walking away from plans to build an immigration detention center in Uinta County, the company and county officials confirmed Wednesday.

"It’s off the table now," said Eric South, chairman of the Uinta County Commission. "All these bleeding hearts and liberals ought to be happy about it."

South said he was informed of the decision on Tuesday.

The county posted a statement attributed to the company on its website. A spokeswoman for CoreCivic, the company that planned to build the facility, confirmed the validity of the statement.

"After participating in the process to date in good faith, there were ultimately a number of factors that made it difficult for us to consider proceeding," the statement said in part.

CoreCivic would have built the facility for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The facility would have held people in civil detention while awaiting deportation proceedings.

Supporters said the facility would have meant jobs and an economic boost for the southwestern Wyoming community.

"It means we won't have 250 jobs coming in," South said. "The tax base will stay flat, where were already struggling."

Several groups, however, campaigned against the facility and questioned the history of the company pursuing it. The ACLU and Juntos, a nonprofit activist group advocating for Latino immigrants, both hosted events in opposition to the facility.

