Company’s rifle promotion generates controversy

With a population spread out over a wide area, Thomas explained, response times for law enforcement can be longer, meaning people need a way to defend themselves.

“Some people don’t see it quite how we do,” Thomas said of the critics.

The company did consult with its lawyer to make sure they were conducting the promotion according to the law. Customers must provide proof they’re over 21 and that they’ve never been convicted of a felony. They also have to sign a form saying they’ll abide by all state and federal regulations. Before handing the weapons over, the company will log the gun’s serial number and sign it over to the customer with transfer of ownership documentation.

“You can use this thing for hunting. You can use it for target practice, home defense. You can just hang it on your wall as a wall piece,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the company had its busiest year in its history last year, and it’s currently booked out for two years on most of its work. Wiggins Construction took on the roofing promotion in order to book out that part of the business to the end of the year.

The company was started nine years ago by Josh and Todd Wiggins, originally called Wiggins Fencing. They eventually added roofing and general contracting, and renamed the company Wiggins Construction.

