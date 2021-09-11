Company woos WyoTech students with jaunt on private jet

Nine months ago, Traven Weihe said he worked but didn’t really have a career or a professional direction.

“I was doing a little bit of everything: landscaping, gutters — anything I could do for work,” he said.

Less than year later he was on a private jet being recruited by a large company. He said sending the jet was a nice touch in the recruiting process and also likely shows how competitive recruiting has become.

“Oh, shoot, it shows me that there’s a lot of opportunity within the diesel industry,” Weihe said. “Diesel mechanics are needed and they’re always going to be needed.”

Also making the trip was Ashton Settlemire.

The private jet wasn’t only a first for the diesel students, it was something the instructors at WyoTech also haven’t seen before.

“That was new,” said Brad Williams, a veteran diesel instructor. “Never saw a company fly a private jet out to pick up students or heard of another trade school doing such a thing or having a partnership like that with another company.”

He said the tactic seems to have worked with at least three of the six taking their offers and the others considering.

“The industry is hurting and it’s all over with the trades industry as a whole,” Williams said. “You can’t find employees to hire and WyoTech is putting out a product they want. And this shows the extent they’re going to go to to recruit students from WyoTech.”

