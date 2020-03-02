4 confirmed dead in 100-car crash on I-80; simultaneous 40-car pileup occurred nearby

At least four people died in a wreck involving more than 100 vehicles Sunday on Interstate 80, while a second crash on I-80 involving at least 40 vehicles occurred around the same time, just four miles away.

The 100-vehicle crash came amid winter conditions on westbound I-80 at milepost 184 near Creston Junction. Videos posted to social media depict a chain-reaction wreck involving cars, trucks and tractor-trailers on icy roads with poor visibility.

Four people are known to have died from that crash, said Deputy Jason Mower, public relations officer at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. Officials are still working to clear the scene as of 10 a.m. Monday.

The second crash on eastbound I-80 happened around milepost 180. There were no known fatalities in the crash, but one person was left in critical condition, and at least seven were taken to the hospital. Most vehicles from that crash have been cleared to the side of the road.

The fact that two crashes of such significance happened at the same time "is just a disaster," Mower said.

"It required a huge response," he said.