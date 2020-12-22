Congress approved $900 billion in new spending this week. Here’s how it could help Wyoming.

After months of anticipation, Congress agreed on an additional $900 billion in stimulus funds Monday to help the economy survive and, eventually, recover in the waning days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The package would give Wyoming additional time to shore up the state’s small business sector as it enters the winter months and better prepare for an economic recovery as the nation rebounds from the pandemic’s fallout.

In addition to billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief, the U.S. Senate also approved language in a separate, omnibus spending bill that will bring tens of millions of dollars to the state in order to rehabilitate aging highway and water infrastructure — two areas state lawmakers have grappled with throughout the 2020 interim.

The passage of the new spending agreement would also give Wyoming some breathing room as lawmakers prepare to travel to Cheyenne early next year to potentially slash hundreds of millions of dollars in public spending from the budget.