Congress approved $900 billion in new spending this week. Here’s how it could help Wyoming.

After months of anticipation, Congress agreed on an additional $900 billion in stimulus funds Monday to help the economy survive and, eventually, recover in the waning days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The package would give Wyoming additional time to shore up the state’s small business sector as it enters the winter months and better prepare for an economic recovery as the nation rebounds from the pandemic’s fallout.
In addition to billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief, the U.S. Senate also approved language in a separate, omnibus spending bill that will bring tens of millions of dollars to the state in order to rehabilitate aging highway and water infrastructure — two areas state lawmakers have grappled with throughout the 2020 interim.
The passage of the new spending agreement would also give Wyoming some breathing room as lawmakers prepare to travel to Cheyenne early next year to potentially slash hundreds of millions of dollars in public spending from the budget.
With a little additional money to work with, the state might be able to stave off the most serious impacts to its economy amid structural downturns in the state’s fossil fuel sector — a key source of revenue for the state. However helpful, the stimulus funds would likely still not be enough to allow Wyoming’s policymakers to avoid some of the most serious questions facing the state, leaving draconian cuts to services or new taxes and fees as the most likely options necessary to balance the budget in the years to come.
It’s still not a sure thing the bill will pass. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump — whose administration has had little involvement in the crafting of the bill — threatened to send the bill back to the drawing board, saying it contained significant levels of wasteful spending and too little for individuals. The bill would provide $600 for most Americans. Trump said he wants $2,000 stimulus checks.
However, the bill passed late Monday night is the product of months of contentious discussions between Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Senate Republicans and Democrats, resulting in the removal of liability protections for small businesses Republicans wanted and billions of dollars in direct aid Democrats sought.
Here’s what you need to know.
More money coming soon
This first benefit of the stimulus package is obvious: Wyoming would get more money from the federal government. How much and where it will go is still an open question.
Unlike the CARES Act — which provided Wyoming with $1.25 billion in funding for COVID relief — the amount of money that would be provided to each state this round is so far ill-defined.
While there are direct distributions to certain programs written into the bill — such as funding for vaccination programming, COVID-19 testing and higher education — much of the money, including $325 billion in new aid for businesses, would be administered through federal programs that were already established under the CARES Act. Out of the $910 billion in new federal aid, the specific allocations would include:
- $325 billion aid to small businesses in grants up to $2 million per business (down from $10 million in the last package passed by Congress);
- $166 billion in one-time, $600 stimulus checks to eligible workers (down from the $1,200 passed under the CARES Act);
- $120 billion in unemployment insurance payments;
- $82 billion for education;
- $63 billion for public health; and
- $45 billion for public transit.
While specific details of the several-thousand page bill are not yet well-known, a spokesperson for Gov. Mark Gordon’s office said that supplemental unemployment benefits and extensions would be administered by the Department of Workforce Services directly from the Department of Labor, while business assistance programs like the Paycheck Protection Program — which were previously active through the state as well as the federal government — would be exclusively administered by the Small Business Administration, meaning a special meeting of the Legislature to appropriate the money is unlikely.
Funding for hospitals, unemployment benefits, agricultural assistance, and broadband expansion funding included in the bill would also available on an application basis, meaning the state won’t know the specific numbers for those right away.
“We are still evaluating what the impacts may be, however we are not looking at another special session,” Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman wrote in an email. “There isn’t anything in the current federal legislation that provides states the spending flexibility of the CARES Act, so I doubt that there’s a specific dollar figure attached to the state in the same way we received $1.25 billion in CARES act funding.”
More time to spend the money
The new stimulus package would also grant Wyoming an extension for money allocated under the CARES Act it hasn’t spent yet, allowing it to stretch some of its existing business relief programs beyond the original Dec. 30 expiration date.
This would be a positive for Wyoming, whose $1.25 billion allocation was disproportionately large compared to other, more populous states.
While just $811 million of that package had been spent as of Dec. 16, the news site WyoFile reported Tuesday, all but $12.1 million of that package had been allocated by Gov. Mark Gordon’s office as of this writing.
That final bit of funding, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon, was set aside for a Community Charitable Relief Program for local and tribal governments, which provides grant funding to nonprofit organizations that have provided public assistance or seen a decline in donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Serious funding questions remain
While helpful, the latest round of stimulus funding would likely do little to address the state’s existing budget shortfall. Policymakers will grapple with a nearly $1 billion budgetary shortfall this spring, while revenue options large enough to offset the anticipated reductions in spending remain elusive.
Though pushed for by Democrats, direct aid to help state and local governments recover lost tax revenues was ultimately excluded from the latest spending bill passed by Congress due to surprising performances by state and local governments throughout the pandemic.
States like Wyoming, however, did not share in that success. While sales tax revenues outpaced expectations throughout the fall and summer, Wyoming’s overall tax receipts were down roughly 9% year over year according to a Tax Foundation analysis from earlier this month, an unsurprising fact given the tax structure’s reliance on extractive industries, tourism and other volatile industries.
The multiplier effect from new money to businesses, however, could help some governments recover quicker than they might have. On Tuesday, Fitch Ratings — one of the “Big Three” credit rating agencies alongside Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s — stated that direct spending on businesses as well as a new vaccine on the horizon could help to bolster some of the losses experienced by state and local governments in 2020.
“With at least a modest economic boost from the new stimulus and widespread vaccination on the horizon, we think direct governmental aid is less critical to financial stability than it was in the early days of the crisis,” the agency said Tuesday.