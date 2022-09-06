Conservation group completes safe passage project for cutthroat trout

Within the greater Yellowstone ecosystem, you'll find Spread Creek and the Snake River headwaters: strongholds for cutthroat trout, the olive- and cherry-colored fish native to the Pacific Northwest.

But efforts to use Spread Creek to irrigate local ranches have interfered with the fish's habitat for decades.

In July, Trout Unlimited, a conservation group, completed a years-long effort to rectify that.

Trout Unlimited in August released a short documentary on the Spread Creek Fish Passage Project, which is available on its YouTube channel.

The effort was a collaboration between the conservation group, Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

In 2010, the organizations teamed up to dismantle a dam built on the creek some 40 years earlier. The purpose of the dam was to divert the stream to irrigation ditches. But it blocked migratory trout from moving between Snake River and Spread Creek — more than 50 miles of territory.

The $500,000 project replaced the dam with a water diversion structure that didn't interfere with fish migration.

But the work wasn't over yet. While fish could now move freely, they would travel into the irrigation ditches and get stuck.

In 2014, Trout Unlimited, Grand Teton National Park and Game and Fish staff started going into the ditches at the end of the irrigation season, scooping up the fish and bringing them back to Spread Creek.

“And that’s only the tip of the iceberg. That's only a fraction of the fish that would be lost to into this ditch during the course of the irrigation season,” Leslie Steen, northwest Wyoming program director for Trout Unlimited, said in the documentary.

This year, the team finished construction on a screen that allows water to flow into the irrigation ditches without risk of fish getting through.

The $1.6 million project also made improvements to the irrigation structure and "stabilized nearby banks and channels," according to a Tuesday release from Trout Unlimited.

The changes make it possible for both resident and migratory fish to thrive in the habitat, Robert Al-Chokhachy, a biologist for the U.S. Geological Survey, said in the documentary.

“It’s not just giving fish the opportunity to come up and spawn, it’s accessing different habitats, it’s allowing different life histories,” he said.