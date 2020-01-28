Conservationists seek environmental planner for Teton County

JACKSON (WNE) — Teton County’s conservationists have their sights set on a bureaucratic changeup: a new town and county position focused solely on conservation.

“There’s no reason, with the position Teton County holds in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, that we shouldn’t have someone dedicated to conservation issues,” said Kristin Combs, executive director of Wyoming Wildlife Advocates. Such a role does not currently exist.

Combs is one of 18 conservation officials who signed onto the request. Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance Executive Director Skye Schell delivered the letter to town and county officials as both groups begin to gear up for the 2020-2021 budgeting process.

The town and county both consider environmental factors in some of their decision making, but neither employs an all-encompassing environmental ombudsman. Snake River Fund Executive Director Jared Baecker said the lack of a government staffer focused on prioritizing ecosystems in decisions has caused some things to slip through the cracks.

“Here in Teton County where we have an abundance of wild rivers,” Baecker said, “we’ve lacked the oversight to manage how bank stabilization projects have been appropriately filed and executed by land owners and developers.”

