top story topical

Conserving Wyoming sagebrush a priority for Fish and Wildlife Service

  • Updated
Sagebrush

A field along Interstate 80, peppered with sagebrush, stretches into the distance on Nov. 1 outside Granger.

 Jenna VonHofe file, Star-Tribune

Federal officials visited northwestern Wyoming this week to take stock of a vulnerable landscape’s conservation needs.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams toured conservation projects at Sublette County’s Rolling Thunder Ranch and Rim Ranch on Tuesday, as part of an effort to learn how federal infrastructure law dollars can better protect the sagebrush ecosystem spanning much of Wyoming and 10 other Western states.

“It represents, to me, just such an important, intact ecosystem that we still have time to conserve, and move to a better trajectory,” Williams said. “The time is right now, but we still have time to really make a difference.”

The hundreds of species that rely on and migrate through sagebrush habitat are highly vulnerable to the fires and droughts that are intensifying with climate change.

But according to Matt Kales, the agency’s sagebrush ecosystem team coordinator, cheatgrass and other invasive grasses “represent the singular — the existential — threat to sagebrush ecosystem health, and all of the people and the wildlife that rely upon this ecosystem.”

As rising temperatures bake the West, the flammable grasses invade new areas, catch fire and then reestablish themselves, progressively diminishing the surviving native species and the available livestock forage.

When the infrastructure bill became law in November, it afforded the Fish and Wildlife Service $10 million per year for the next five years to conserve the sagebrush ecosystem. The agency invested a million dollars of its first installment in Wyoming-specific initiatives and plans to award another million to the state next year.

While the agency has the scientific knowledge and technical skill to combat invasive grasses and restore degraded wetlands so they can better withstand drought, Williams said, “we couldn’t possibly do it alone.”

Instead, she said, the emphasis is on collaboration: “Lots of listening. Asking the communities and people what they need — where are they? Being totally transparent and forthright. Learning as we go.”

Wyoming and the Fish and Wildlife Service have worked closely on conserving sagebrush — and particularly the greater sage grouse — for years. Williams hopes strengthening federal partnerships with the sagebrush ecosystem will facilitate local solutions to the challenges the region faces.

“The projects come from the communities, come from Wyoming, and we're responding to the projects they put forward,” she said.

The harms imperiling the sagebrush ecosystem don't spare the agricultural bottom line, said Dave Kimble, a Fish and Wildlife Service biologist who works with private landowners. Ranchers want help preserving wetlands and fending off invasive grasses, which are a lesser source of livestock forage.

“There's huge receptivity to these types of projects by the private landowners that voluntarily come to us and want to work together,” Kimble said. “We wish we could work more quickly.”

