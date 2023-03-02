DOUGLAS (WNE) — A Douglas independent contractor has been bound over to state District Court on a charge of defrauding a homeowner of more than $27,000 that was supposed to be used for work on his home.

John Joshua Frausto, date of birth 1979, was bound over from Converse County Circuit Court to District Court on Feb. 15 to face trial on the single felony charge.

If convicted, he faces up to $10,000 in fines and 10 years in prison.

According to the police affidavit filed with the court, Frausto – operating under the business name Blue and J Custom Remodeling Inc. – allegedly accepted a $27,372 advance payment from Wes Morris for work to be done at his home.

The check was cashed in March 2021 and deposited into an account that was closed sometime before October 2022.

In mid-November 2022, Morris told investigators that Frausto was to start work on the project by May, 2021, but by June he stopped answering phone calls or e-mails and had not begun any of the work promised under the contract that was signed on the same day as the check was written.

An arrest warrant was issued for Frausto in November 2022 when the charges were initially filed in circuit court. Frausto is out of jail on bond pending further proceedings in district court.