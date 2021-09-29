Converse County hospital battles nursing, employee shortages and surge in COVID-19 cases

MHCC responded with a “re-recruitment package” for existing nursing staff, he explained.

Basically, that is a retention plan with bonuses to encourage nurses to stay for one or two more years and pay differentials for different shifts and duties.

Yet Dammeyer is acutely aware that he has to keep expenses in line with revenues this year.

In 2020, the federal government shored up many businesses with cash infusions and grants, including employee paycheck protection programs. MHCC took advantage of nearly $10 million worth of those programs, which kept it in the black last year. Without that money and funds from Converse County to cover indigent care, MHCC would have been in the red financially, Dammeyer said.

Now, most of those federal pandemic relief programs are over or phasing out quickly.

“We have to stand on our own feet this year,” he said, but some “calculated risks” MHCC took during the pandemic — such as expansions into other surrounding counties and renovations in Douglas — appear to be paying off now and that will help.

The CEO, who started his tenure in Douglas just before the pandemic took hold, had some kind and impressive words for his staff overall, however.