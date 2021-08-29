Cooler weather aids firefighters in Bighorn National Forest

Firefighters took advantage of cooler weather over the weekend to increase containment around a blaze burning in the Bighorn National Forest.

Containment of the Crater Ridge Fire reached 52% on Sunday, up from 35% just two days earlier, according to the latest update from crews working the blaze. That progress came as rain and hail fell over the region of the fire, which is roughly 30 miles northeast of of Lovell near Wyoming's border with Montana.

As crews make progress on the blaze, the number of personnel working it has begun to fall. As of Sunday, that number stood at 139. At one point, more than 200 people were involved in fighting the fire.

Cooler temperatures and higher humidity helped to minimize fire behavior over the weekend, the update states. Firefighters planned Sunday to increase containment in areas that were accessible to them.

However, the cooler, wetter weather wasn't expected to last. Sunday was forecast to be warmer, with humidity falling to around 30%, according to the update. No additional rain was expected to fall.

The Crater Ridge Fire has so far charred 6,232 acres since it ignited July 17. Fire officials suspect it was touched off by lightning.