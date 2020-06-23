Coronavirus linked to five Cheyenne restaurants; Sweetwater County sees largest increase

On Tuesday afternoon, health officials in Cheyenne said they had identified three new confirmed cases and two new probable cases. To date, 140 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Laramie County — the second highest number among Wyoming counties — according to the county.

Laramie County is Wyoming's most populous county and home to the state Capitol.

Meanwhile, Sweetwater County officials announced Tuesday that the county has experienced its largest seven-day increase in cases over the last week. Seventeen of the county's 50 confirmed cases have been announced in the last seven days — nine of which came over the weekend, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

Contract tracing done by the county attributes the recent increase to patrons of at least two bars and a public gathering not social distancing.

"We've now seen two local businesses in the last week who've been forced to close their doors to customers because of staffing issues related to outbreaks at their facilities," county health officer Dr. Jean Stachon said in a statement. "We want people to spend time outside, to interact with others and to patronize our local businesses, but our community has to stay healthy in order to remain economically solvent.