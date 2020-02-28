Coronavirus outbreak in China delays Greybull couple’s adoption plans

Feb. 10 was supposed to be Joshua’s “gotcha day,” a term in the adoption world referring to the day in which a person joins a family by adoption. But instead, the 10th was an ordinary day in Greybull as the Madills continued to wait.

Waiting for news about the virus.

Waiting to know when it’s safe to travel.

Waiting for a call from their adoption agency.

“I have been praying and consuming less social media,” said Suzi. “But God is not surprised by this.”

What the Madill family does know is that Joshua is safe, he is being cared for and he is healthy. His orphanage is in an adjacent province to Hubei (the location of Wuhan, where the outbreak was first identified). Their agency, Nightlite Christian Adoption, checks in with the family periodically when new information becomes available.

“Children are not affected in the same way,” Suzi said, speaking of the respiratory illness, now known as COVID-19, that has quickly spread worldwide and has led to numerous deaths.

As her son’s orphanage is on lockdown, homeschooling mom Suzi still has her daily life to live in Greybull.