Could Trump's new order partially restore expired unemployment aid in Wyoming?

The state received 989 new claims for unemployment insurance during the week ending Aug. 1. Since early-March, over 61,000 workers have filed claims. The state's unemployment rate was at 7.6% in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Because of the need for social distancing, the department encourages people to file applications for benefits online at wyui.wyo.gov. Individuals can call 307-473-3789 for assistance too, but the high volume of calls has led to “extremely long” wait times, according to the agency. Workers filing for unemployment who need a password or PIN reset can now email the department at dwscspui.benefits@wyo.gov. The email should include their name, the last four digits of their social security number and their phone number.