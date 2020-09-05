Country celebrates Louisa Swain, the first woman to vote

That description seems appropriate, Tuck said. He visited Louisa’s grave in Maryland and spoke with someone familiar with the Quaker faith.

“I’ve always wondered what was going through her mind that historic day,” Tuck said. “The man I spoke with said, ‘Remember that Quaker women were involved with the Underground Railroad. They were also equal (with men) during meetings. She wouldn’t have been intimidated.’”

Wyoming was still a territory in 1870 and the area considered “the Wild West,” Tuck said. However, no one seemed to stand in Louisa’s way of casting that ballot. An article in the Laramie Daily Sentinel at the time read, “There was too much good sense in our community for any jeers or sneers to be seen on such an occasion.”

A dispute between Laramie and Cheyenne ensued for the title of first woman to cast a ballot. However, according to Cora Beach’s book, “Women of Wyoming” published in 1927, Judge M.C. Brown, Laramie’s first mayor, witnessed the voting in that community and corroborated the story that Louisa cast the first vote – a mere 30 minutes before a woman in Cheyenne cast her ballot.

Not long after that historic day, Louisa and her husband returned east to live near a daughter. According to several online sources, Stephen died in 1872; his wife died eight years later.