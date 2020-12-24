County faces tight deadline to distribute relief to nonprofits

All nonprofits looking to apply for funding should reach Nelson directly at enelson@natronacounty-wy.gov.

“It’s kind of a two-fold concern. One, we don’t want to lose out on funding,” Nelson said. “But two, we also don’t want to rush dispersal and find out it has to be paid back because we didn’t do it properly.”

The Natrona County Commission must make its award decisions before the deadline, whenever that may be, but organizations may receive and spend the funds after that. Nonprofits can apply for a certain dollar amount based on estimated losses and reimbursements for community services during the pandemic, but the county commission makes the final decision on how much to allot each applicant.

“The way the rules are set out, as long as a nonprofit’s request meets the criteria in CARES Act, it’s completely up to the commission on how they decide to allocate it,” Nelson said.

The pandemic and an energy downturn dealt a one-two punch to Wyoming’s economy this year. That means fewer dollars for the state’s nonprofits at a time when their services are in greater demand.