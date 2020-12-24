County faces tight deadline to distribute relief to nonprofits

Natrona County officials are scrambling to allocate $1.6 million in CARES Act funding to local nonprofits by the end of the year, pending a deadline extension included in Congress' contested stimulus bill.
Gov. Mark Gordon announced the Community Charitable Relief Program on Tuesday, designating $12.1 million in funding statewide for county and tribal governments to distribute to local nonprofits that have provided public services and assistance related to COVID-19 or lost revenue from donations during the pandemic.
Natrona County attorney Eric Nelson said the county had only received one application to the program as of Thursday. Any funding not allocated before the deadline must be returned to the state.
That deadline was thrown into question Wednesday, as President Donald Trump asked Congress to make changes to the $900 billion stimulus bill passed Tuesday. If the bill passes, it would allow CARES Act funding to be distributed through March 1. If not, all funding must be spent by the end of the calendar year.
Nelson worries that with the lack of notice and applications in Natrona, nonprofits may miss their opportunity to be reimbursed for essential community services they provided. He said that because the announcement came during the holiday season, when most county officials are out of the office, Natrona County's website does not have the application.
All nonprofits looking to apply for funding should reach Nelson directly at enelson@natronacounty-wy.gov.
“It’s kind of a two-fold concern. One, we don’t want to lose out on funding,” Nelson said. “But two, we also don’t want to rush dispersal and find out it has to be paid back because we didn’t do it properly.”
The Natrona County Commission must make its award decisions before the deadline, whenever that may be, but organizations may receive and spend the funds after that. Nonprofits can apply for a certain dollar amount based on estimated losses and reimbursements for community services during the pandemic, but the county commission makes the final decision on how much to allot each applicant.
“The way the rules are set out, as long as a nonprofit’s request meets the criteria in CARES Act, it’s completely up to the commission on how they decide to allocate it,” Nelson said.
The pandemic and an energy downturn dealt a one-two punch to Wyoming’s economy this year. That means fewer dollars for the state’s nonprofits at a time when their services are in greater demand.
“Never has the work of charitable organizations been more important and they have shouldered additional responsibilities in so many ways,” said Gordon in a press release Tuesday. “This program will give county and tribal governments the ability to provide some more support to those organizations that they know have served the public and been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.”
The funds will be allocated to each Wyoming county, the Northern Arapaho Business Council and the Eastern Shoshone Business Council based on population. Local leaders will determine the amount granted to each recipient, since there is no minimum or limit defined in the plan’s rules.
Nonprofits and other organizations can apply for reimbursement through the program for services provided to their community, including food, clothing, COVID-19 testing, cleaning measures, health services, childcare and mental health or counseling services. They must prove the expenses were incurred after March 19 for consideration.
Organizations looking for funding to make up for lost donations must provide records from 2019 that show a drop in income compared to this year.