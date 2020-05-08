County, governor weigh in on opening parks this month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JACKSON (WNE) – Pressure is building for northwest Wyoming’s national parks to open their gates after six totally closed weeks, with local elected officials formally requesting the public gain access as early as next week and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon saying it will happen soon.

Gordon, in a media briefing Thursday afternoon, said he’s “looking forward to being able, with the federal government, to open the national parks before Memorial Day,” which falls on May 25.

“My biggest concern is our counties — Park and Teton and Fremont — making sure that everyone is comfortable with this,” Gordon said. “We’ve looked at ways the parks can open sequentially so that we get people here and enjoying what Wyoming has to offer.”

The Teton County Board of Commissioners on Thursday signed off on a letter to Gordon, who requested the input, asking for a “safe, structured, phased reopening” of Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks starting as early as May 15.

“We will continue to encourage visitors and residents to recreate responsibly: Stay close to home, practice safe physical distancing and give others at least 6 feet of separation on trails, docks, overlooks and other areas,” commissioners wrote in the letter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0