County residents say new zoning laws too confusing

Rozmaring Czaban approached the lectern. Dozens of Natrona County residents had packed into the courtroom benches behind her.

“How many people here feel this is entirely too complex, with the language being such that it’s both confusing and discouraging in its entirety?” Czaban asked.

Most people in the crowd put a hand up. But that did little to change the outcome.

The Natrona County Board of County Commissioners gathered at the county courthouse Tuesday to finalize revisions to its zoning resolution. The changes passed 4-1.

The previous version of the zoning resolution was adopted in 2000, and last amended in 2017.

So in 2020, the Natrona County Commission decided it was time to update the roughly 260-page document.

Zoning laws regulate how people can use their land.

In short, they’re meant to strike a balance between property rights and public interest. The laws might prevent someone from buying a house in the middle of a residential neighborhood and turning it into a nightclub, for example.

But in Wyoming — where personal property rights are especially cherished — they’re often criticized as overreach, especially in less populated areas of the state.

Most of those speaking against the resolution Tuesday were rural landowners who said they’d prefer little to no zoning laws whatsoever. At times, members of the audience erupted in yells and boos to protest the changes.

Natrona County has had zoning laws since the ‘70s. So why were tensions so high that night?

Most of the criticism didn’t have to do with the actual content of the resolution. The problem, members of the public said, is that it was too difficult to understand.

Much of the rewrite was dedicated to reorganizing and simplifying the existing resolution.

But the new version, while shorter than its predecessor, is still about 200 pages long. Like most legal documents, it’s often jargon heavy. And it touches on everything from single-family homes, to radio towers, to cemeteries.

Dallas Laird, who was elected to commission during the November general election and will take office in January, said even as an attorney, he found more technical parts of the proposal hard to wrap his head around.

“Whenever I’m in a case that has those kinds of things, I hire an expert to unfold them for me,” he said. “And people can misread those very easily.”

Many speaking in opposition Tuesday said they just weren’t given enough time to digest it.

The county has been fielding public input since the beginning of the revision process. Updates about the rewrite were regularly posted on the county’s website. All public meetings were streamed on its YouTube channel.

“I think we have been listening, and I don’t think it is appropriate for us to delay this further,” Peter Nicolaysen, who voted in favor of the proposal, said during the meeting. “I think that the people who have concerns that this document’s confusing honestly haven’t spent a lot of time with it.”

Dave North, the only commissioner to vote no, said he wishes the county would have waited longer to finalize the rewrite. The commission introduced new amendments to the document that same day, after all. And although last-minute changes to proposed laws aren’t uncommon, he doesn’t see any harm in pushing back the vote so the public could catch up.

“Waiting another month or two, or even a few weeks wouldn’t have made any difference,” he said.

Still, looking through 200 pages of zoning law can be intimidating no matter how much time you get, he said. He doesn’t advise anyone try to read all of it. Probably only about 15-20 pages of the resolution is likely to be relevant to the average county resident, he said.

“I would recommend that people just stick with the stuff that’s going to directly affect them and read through that first,” he said.

Lawsuit contemplated

A group led by Natrona County resident Judy Jones is considering taking the county to court over the new laws.

Jones and her husband, Dana, successfully sued the County Commission over zoning regulations concerning collector cars in 2012.

This time around, she and other residents felt the county didn’t give residents enough time to weigh in on the rewrite.

The group is “pretty much fledgling,” she said, and still needs to hire an attorney.

State law requires agencies — including county commissions — to give the public 45-days notice ahead of any formal rule-making.

What Jones wants to know is whether or not that means the commission should have waited another 45 days after making its final amendments to vote on the proposal.

Eric Nelson, the Natrona County attorney, said notice only needs to be given 45 days before commissioners start the official rule-making process.

“It would be nonsensical to say that every time there were changes made, that you had to restart the clock,” he said.

The county published a notice in the Star-Tribune on Oct. 20 that the Board of County Commissioners expected to vote on the rewrite on Dec. 6, in addition to posting details on its website.

It even sent out postcards about the meeting to every resident unincorporated Natrona County, he said.