Couple turning school bus into home

Even replacing the six tires can cost as much as $5,000, without installation. The advantage of recycling a bus is the space, the durability of the vehicle and the cost savings of tens of thousands of dollars.

At about 6 feet tall, Eirik can stand up straight in the bus. It wasn’t the case in the van.

“I was always on my knees in the doggone thing. Or sitting on little chairs,” he said.

They could’ve added a pop-up to the roof of the van, but it would cost more than $5,000 for a kit, he said. Height doesn’t matter to Valerie. At about 5’3”, she doesn’t need a lot of headroom. What mattered to her was the space for everyone to be comfortable — including Murphy, the 160-pound Newfoundland, and Tippie, the three-legged Saint Bernard.

Valerie is the former director of the Park County Animal Shelter in Cody, and now works for Happy Tails, a pet boarding company.

Eirik and Valerie met while working at Pahaska Tepee, a lodge near Yellowstone. Their passion for live music and love of animals made them the perfect couple and they married about eight years ago. Eirik is also a musician and most recently was lead guitar for Murder of Crows, a now defunct punk band from the Cody area.