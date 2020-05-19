Court documents offer new details about murder allegations against Cheyenne teacher

Garcia was shot on the right side of his chest, and the bullet exited his body from his lower back.

Garcia and Moyte were engaged and had children living with them from other marriages at the residence. Three children under the age of 13 were home when the shooting occurred.

When officers interviewed Moyte, she said “everyone was drinking” and “we never fight.” Moyte told officers she had no injuries, and her clothing showed no signs of a struggle.

Officers noted both Moyte and Garcia’s bodies smelled strongly of alcohol.

Officers also noted due to the bullet holes and position Garcia was found in, it appeared that he was taking off his sweatshirt when he was shot. Officers also found a bullet hole in the bedroom door.

Before the shooting, Garcia and Moyte had gotten into a fight. Moyte had left the residence to spend time with a friend during the fight and went back home when Garcia wasn’t there.

She then tried to lock Garcia out of the house, but when he returned, he entered the home through the unlocked back door. When he was home, Moyte told him to leave, but he wouldn’t.