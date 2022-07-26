Court to hold emergency hearing on request for block on Wyoming abortion ban

An emergency hearing to consider a temporary block on Wyoming's abortion ban is scheduled for Wednesday, the same day the ban is set to go into effect.

Wyoming abortion providers, a Wyoming abortion fund and several Wyoming residents filed a lawsuit against the abortion ban in Teton County on Monday morning and requested a temporary restraining order, which would block its enforcement.

Wyoming abortion ban opponents file lawsuit to keep it from going into effect The plaintiffs argue the trigger ban violates the Wyoming Constitution's guarantee of the right to health care access.

Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens granted the plaintiffs' request for the emergency hearing on the request later that day. The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The abortion ban, signed into law this past legislative session and triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade in late June, would make nearly all abortions illegal, except in cases involving rape or incest, or if the mother's life or health is in serious danger.

People who provide an abortion under the ban could face a felony charge and up to 14 years in prison.

Gov. Mark Gordon certified the ban on Friday. By law, the ban is set to go into effect on Wednesday, five days after the governor's signature.

If granted, the temporary restraining order would stop the ban from being enforced for up to 14 days. That time can be extended later, if the judge decides the plaintiffs have shown it's needed.

"There's no way to say that if they grant a temporary restraining order or injunction, that it means a party is going to win," said Casper civil litigator Alaina Stedillie, with Crowley Fleck PLLP. "It's frankly on a case-by-case basis."

Eventually, the lawsuit states, the ban's opponents would seek a permanent injunction that would declare the ban unconstitutional and unenforceable. But an injunction like that can only come after the case goes to trial or if the court decides the case on a pretrial motion.

The lawsuit will continue whether or not a pause on the ban is granted this week.

Wyoming's abortion ban poised to go into effect after governor certifies law Wyoming's abortion ban is set to go into effect in five days. Then, all abortions, except in cases involving rape or incest, or if the mother’s life or health is in serious danger, will be illegal.

In 96 pages of affidavits, the plaintiffs argue that the ban violates the Wyoming Constitution's guarantee of the right to health care access and right to be left alone by the government.

They also argue that the ban would cause "irreparable harm" to Wyomingites and Wyoming abortion providers; under the ban, patients won't have access to life-saving procedures, or they might have to travel out of state for such care, and providers wouldn't be able to offer "essential medical care" to patients.

Abortion bans in other states have also been blocked. The abortion ban in Utah, which went into effect the same day as Roe's reversal, was temporarily halted the following Monday after Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against it.

There's been talk of a potential legal challenge to Wyoming's abortion trigger ban ever since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe.

Abortion appointments from Utahns increase at Jackson clinic The Women’s Health Center & Family Care Clinic of Jackson — the only clinic in Wyoming that provides abortion services — is feeling the regional impacts of abortion bans following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade on Friday.

On the same day of the decision, Wellspring Health Access Founder Julie Burkhart, one of the plaintiffs, said in a press conference that she was considering pursuing a lawsuit against Wyoming's trigger ban.

Dr. Giovannina Anthony, another plaintiff who heads a Jackson clinic that, for months, was the only provider of abortion care, also said early on that she planned to join a lawsuit.

But not all the plaintiffs had planned to join a legal battle against the ban. Rene Hinkle, the Cheyenne OB-GYN who has testified before the Legislature numerous times about abortion-related bills, said the lawyers working on the lawsuit reached out to her just two weeks ago.