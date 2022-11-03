COVID-19 cases spike in Johnson County's high risk population

BUFFALO (WNE) — An increase in acute cases of COVID-19, primarily from the county's long term care facilities, is keeping Johnson County Healthcare Center “fairly busy,” the hospital's chief of staff Dr. Ryan Ludwig told the hospital district board of trustees at its October meeting.

“Recently, there has been a fairly rapid increase of COVID infections not only that we're seeing here at the hospital, but also at local assisted living facilities as well as the Vets Home," Ludwig said.

As of Oct. 26, Johnson County had 26 positive COVID-19 cases and is experiencing a medium transmission rate, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The hospital has been kept busy by this latest spike. Providers have been visiting some COVID-19 patients in the community's long-term care facilities, Family Medical Clinic director Miranda Camino told the hospital board.

In total, the hospital had eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout October, the most the facility has had since January, Kristina Duarte, the healthcare center's infection preventionist said.

“Those cases all came from high-risk people in the community that live communally,” she said.

That's on track with what the rest of the country is experiencing in terms of COVID-19 hospitalizations, Duarte said. High-risk populations, which include older adults and those with preexisting conditions, are more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

Duarte attributes the uptick in cases locally to the prevalence of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus and fewer, if any, COVID-19 precautions being taken.