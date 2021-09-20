COVID-19 deaths in Wyoming nursing homes fall, infections hold steady

COVID-19-related deaths among Wyoming nursing home residents fell and infection rates held steady over July and August, according to data published Wednesday by AARP.
The new numbers come from a monthly online dashboard that analyzes national nursing home data reported to the Centers for Disease Control. Each data set covers four weeks, with the latest spanning July 18 to Aug. 22.
Participating nursing homes in Wyoming reported no COVID-19 deaths among their residents — a marked improvement over June and July, during which four residents died of the disease.
The rate of resident infections held fairly steady over the summer months, the dashboard shows. Overall, an average of 7% of residents tested positive for the virus in parts of July and August, while 6% tested positive during parts of June and July.
Vaccinations among nursing home residents in Wyoming remain higher than the national average. As of Aug. 22, 89% of residents were fully vaccinated, compared to 84% nationwide, according to CDC data.
Vaccination rates among nursing home staff show the opposite, however. Just 53% of workers at assisted living facilities were vaccinated as of Aug. 22, while the national average was 63.5%.
Overall, the number of fully vaccinated nursing staff in Wyoming has risen by about 5% since May and June.
Patricia Hall, Wyoming’s long-term care ombudsman, said nursing homes across the state have been pushing their staffs to boost those numbers.
“They’re doing more education, more information, more campaigning to try to address the worries from the staff members,” Hall said.
A recent executive order by President Joe Biden may soon make the vaccines mandatory for many nursing home employees. On Sept. 9, Biden ordered all staff members at Medicare- and Medicaid-funded health care facilities to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The executive order also extends to all staff in the executive branch, as well as federal contractors.
Meanwhile, employers with staffs of 100 or more must either require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or have unvaccinated staff members tested for the virus each week. That order has yet to go into effect.
Looking ahead
Infection rates in nursing homes are a far cry from last year. COVID-19 ravaged Wyoming's senior care facilities for months, with a surge in cases that begin in the fall and lasted until January. In December, state nursing homes had the third-highest rate of COVID-related deaths in the county.
Still, statewide COVID-19 cases have spiked again in recent weeks. Earlier this month, hospitalizations hit numbers not seen since before the vaccine became widely available.
It’s unclear if the recent surge will spill over into nursing facilities, too.
The delta variant is twice as transmissible as the original virus, and early data suggests it may be causing more breakthrough infections, too. Those breakthrough cases tend to be less severe and account for less than 1% of COVID-19-related deaths, however.
The high vaccination rate among nursing home residents is expected to help reduce infections and keep severe cases at bay.
The next step will be encouraging Wyoming residents over 50 to get booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, Tom Lacock, a representative for AARP Wyoming, said in an email.
An advisory panel convened by the Food and Drug Administration recently recommended Pfizer booster shots for Americans 65 and over, though it rejected a plan to provide the shots to all eligible age groups.
Staff shortages rise
Data analyzed by AARP also suggests staff shortages in Wyoming nursing homes are worsening.
During the most recent data period, 40% of nursing homes in the state reported a shortage of nurses or aides — about 15% more than those in May and June. The national average is 27%.
Those staffing issues aren’t new, Hill said, though the pandemic certainly hasn’t helped. For a while now, skilled nurses have been flocking from nursing homes to hospitals, which pay better, she said.
On Sept. 8, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wyoming’s health care facilities would receive $30 million in federal funds to help address the shortage. Hospitals hope to use the money to raise wages, dish out bonuses and hire more travelling nurses.