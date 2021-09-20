COVID-19 deaths in Wyoming nursing homes fall, infections hold steady

COVID-19-related deaths among Wyoming nursing home residents fell and infection rates held steady over July and August, according to data published Wednesday by AARP.

The new numbers come from a monthly online dashboard that analyzes national nursing home data reported to the Centers for Disease Control. Each data set covers four weeks, with the latest spanning July 18 to Aug. 22.

Participating nursing homes in Wyoming reported no COVID-19 deaths among their residents ⁠— a marked improvement over June and July, during which four residents died of the disease.

The rate of resident infections held fairly steady over the summer months, the dashboard shows. Overall, an average of 7% of residents tested positive for the virus in parts of July and August, while 6% tested positive during parts of June and July.

Vaccinations among nursing home residents in Wyoming remain higher than the national average. As of Aug. 22, 89% of residents were fully vaccinated, compared to 84% nationwide, according to CDC data.

Vaccination rates among nursing home staff show the opposite, however. Just 53% of workers at assisted living facilities were vaccinated as of Aug. 22, while the national average was 63.5%.