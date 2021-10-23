Everyone says you will look back on this year as one of your best.

You’ve finally got some tenure in the halls, but you’re not so close to the end for it to be bittersweet. Your teachers know you — you trust and like most of them, too. You’re no longer junior varsity, no longer second chair, no longer backstage. You get prom and a driver’s license and maybe even off-campus lunch.

It is your junior year of high school and it is supposed to be the one you will remember most fondly.

That’s what everyone says, anyway.

“I think in the beginning when the pandemic started and I made the quick realization that this wasn’t going anywhere, I became incredibly hateful and just angry,” said Isabella Carroll, now a senior at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette. “I felt like the year of high school that every teacher I had up until that point was saying was going to be the most important was just gone.”

Carroll, who speaks of the last three school years with eloquence and a deep sense of reflection, will tell you that she has a “healthier” attitude now. She’s put things into perspective for herself.

She will not say this outright, because she doesn’t like to dwell. But she will describe a situation that suggests losing the ritual of her penultimate year of high school was only the beginning of 18 difficult months that you’d hope a 17-year-old would never have to confront.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, such burdens have been shouldered by students across the state. Things this year have been “touch-and-go,” as one student put it.

Counselors are reporting more anxious students and more students falling behind in their academics. National surveys suggest nearly 30% of parents have seen their students’ mental health decline amid the pandemic.

COVID-19 has touched parts of the last three academic years, and it’s taken a heavy toll.

“(We’re) constantly having students walking in dealing with all sorts of things. Whether they’ve been impacted directly by COVID, or the stress of academics on top of that,” said Kara Miller, president of the Wyoming School Counselor Association and a high school counselor in Powell.

She expects there will be a heightened need for services like hers, and from other mental health professionals generally, as communities contend not only with COVID-19, but its aftermath.

“I think any time we experience change and adjustment at this rate, people are going to need help processing through that and reacting and navigating what that means for them,” she said.

Some students have lost caretakers — parents, grandparents. Others mourn lost milestones — the way things were supposed to be.

Even with most students back in the classroom, confidence has taken a toll. Students fall behind after quarantines. Teachers struggling without enough substitutes put the responsibility of that lost learning on their own shoulders. Grief has touched more people than it hasn’t, said one school counselor.

The question now is: Will people get the chance to sit with what’s been lost? Or will they be forced to charge ahead without a moment to reflect?

“I think all of us are feeling the need for true self-care, which is really difficult because I think we’re at a place where everyone’s like, ‘Make sure you practice self-care,’ which is great, I really do believe in that, but the difficulty is the space to really do that,” Miller said.

“We are all adaptable and can flex and we can do that, but repeatedly over and over not knowing what to expect or how long,” she continued. “And just when you figure it out, you’re asked to change again … I think we can all run on that for a while with adrenaline, but really it becomes unmanageable.”

***

The novel coronavirus arrived in Wyoming seemingly all at once. Communities in early 2020 watched with uncertainty as a mysterious illness crippled whole nations and trapped people in their homes.

Soon, major events, with huge sums of money poured into them, were shutting down one after the next. National tournaments, movie premieres, stadium shows. In Casper, the first harbinger was the cancellation of the high school basketball tournament on the morning after the state’s first COVID-19 case was reported.

Whole school districts followed suit, and by mid-March, students and educators were learning and teaching from their homes, on the fly.

Some, including Carroll, have looked back on those early days as a time, at the very least, of unity and respect.

When all of her classmates went virtual at the end of her sophomore year, it was a challenge. But at least they were all in it together.

But when the majority of her peers returned to the classroom in September and she could not, she felt like she’d been left behind. Carroll’s youngest brother has a kidney condition that has kept her entire family inside and away from others for the majority of the pandemic.

Online classes were OK at first, she said.

“But slowly it just started to become more and more overwhelming, and I don’t mean that as like, ‘Oh, I was just procrastinating,’” she said. “It was that I couldn’t get access to the help I needed. I would have to send an email to get help on a math question and I wouldn’t get a response back for three days, but by that time we had already moved on as a class.”

When she walked out of Thunder Basin High in the spring of her sophomore year, Carroll had a 3.0 grade point average. Today, it’s fallen to 1.5.

“It really just made me feel like I’m not as smart as I thought I was, that I was just getting my hand held or something like that,” she said.

***

Carroll, like roughly 5,000 other students in Wyoming, remained in a virtual program during the last school year.

But most students were able to return to the classroom in September 2020. Mask requirements, social distancing measures and other mitigation strategies kept the virus from spreading through schools, while out in the community, hospitals filled and businesses closed from a lack of such requirements.

It was a difficult year, but at least students and teachers were at school together. This September, those safeguards were removed in most districts — a decision many parents and staff members have said they prefer.

The unintended consequences of those decisions, however, have left many educators in a worse position.

“This has been definitely the hardest year I have ever experienced in education,” Miller, the Powell counselor, said. “I thought it was going to get better. I thought, ‘OK, we’ve done this. We know what we’re getting ourselves into, the unknown is not there.’ But it is not easier. I would argue that it has been a harder year.”

There are not the same tools this year as there were the last, explained Lisa Robison, a retired educator and head of Green River’s teachers union.

Some districts have stepped away from virtual options, which has made it harder for educators to accommodate the large numbers of quarantined students most districts are dealing with right now.

“For example, in an elementary classroom, one of the teachers had 12 students out with eight students still there. You’re trying to keep your curriculum going, so you’re teaching those eight students and then when those other 12 filter back in — sometimes all at the same time, sometimes not — you have to go back and catch those students up trying to figure out where they’re at and then still deal with the eight students that are on target,” Robison said.

A Lander parent who asked not to be identified, with public sentiment being what it is, said her students have dealt directly with a lack of virtual options.

She and her 10-year-old daughter have a chronic illness that has kept the family largely locked down since March 2020, per doctor’s orders. They managed all right last school year. The mother was able to home-school her children with the help of extended unemployment payments made possible by the federal CARES Act relief funding. Those added benefits have now been halted, and she can’t home-school her children and make a living at the same time.

It was a fight to get her 12-year-old daughter into a virtual program in another school district. It was only possible, she admits, because a friend in that district helped clear the red tape.

Her younger child is supposed to receive accommodations from Lander’s school district. A tutor comes by for an hour each day to help with her school work, but for most of the first quarter, the student only received materials for one of her classes. The mother has spent hours trying to get materials for the other classes, which she only received last week.

“So neither kid is getting a good education right now,” she said. “Even though the kids are both enrolled, and I really do think they’re both doing the best they can, I just don’t have enough hours in the day to keep up on their schoolwork and do the work that I need to do, you know, just to keep things here normal.”

She worries how her children will be treated when they finally get back in a classroom, after her youngest can be vaccinated.

“They’re not really aware of how behind they are,” the mother said. “I’m more worried about what that impact is going to be when they do go back to school. You know, are they going to need interventions where they really shouldn’t have because they’re both academically capable and intelligent people but because they haven’t had the resources? Are they going to find themselves in remedial classes or missing out on fun things because of intervention time, and how is that going to affect them? I just don’t know yet.”

For the teachers who need to help students who’ve fallen behind, it can be a heavy load, Robison said.

“Put test scores aside, (teachers) want their students to be successful. They’re like having their own kids when you’re in the classroom, and they don’t want to see them losing ground,” she said. “It becomes very personal to them.”

Robison retired in May. She’s seen firsthand what being in a school during the pandemic looks like, and now she says with the distance afforded by retirement, she can be an outlet for educators who are still teaching.

She understands why people want to move on, to pretend that COVID-19 is no longer a disruption. But, she said, there is still so much pain.

One school building has lost three parents to the virus. She herself has lost friends and loved ones.

There are constant disagreements on what the right next steps are. There are many in the community, including parents and teachers, who will challenge attempts at instituting new mask requirements and safety protocols.

Across the state, parents and students have testified to school boards about the mental health impacts that masks themselves have caused. A student in a previous interview with the Star-Tribune described making a new friend when masks were required last year, and then not seeing their face until the last week of school.

But between the impacts of required masking, and the tumult of this year’s free-for-all approach, Robison said there’s no question students and teachers were in a better place mentally last year than now.

***

Carroll, now nearly halfway through her senior year at Thunder Basin High, has returned to her school building not quite jaded, but with less optimism.

“I think one of the differences between my peers and me right now is quarantine taught me the really harsh lesson of, like, ‘Life is very, very unfair,’” she said. “But things can always be worse.”

Being back at school is somewhat isolating, she said. She’s often one of only a handful of students wearing masks. And, if she’s being honest, the sheen of the experience has worn off.

Her goals are different today than they were in March 2020. Before, she wanted to go to school to become a herpetologist — someone who studies reptiles and amphibians.

Today, she wants to get her diploma, though she doesn’t know exactly what avenue she’ll need to take to catch up enough to get there. Then she thinks she’ll work for a while to save enough money to move to Salt Lake City.

She thinks she will look back on this experience as something that made her stronger. But she still wants people to know there has been a lot of sacrifice.

“Quarantine and making a sacrifice like that, it isn’t easy. It wasn’t cowardly. It wasn’t to prove a point. It wasn’t to fuel the liberal agenda. It was to keep my brother safe and the community safe,” she said. “We sacrificed a year and a half of our lives. For people who instead wanted to mock us and throw it in our faces.

“But maybe, and we might not ever know it,” she said, “but maybe somebody didn’t get COVID and died because of what we did.”

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

