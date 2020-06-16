COVID-19 spike in southwest Wyoming tied to public gathering involving young people

Wyoming now has 237 active cases, Gordon said. At one time, that number had fallen under 200.

"And that makes me sad, because we are now spiking," he said.

Gordon early in the pandemic resisted calls to implement a state-at-home order, insisting that more targeted restrictions, combined with personal responsibility by residents, could effectively slow the spread of COVID-19. Wyoming has avoided many of the difficulties experienced by other states since then, with low rates of infections and deaths relative to the rest of the nation. Even with the rise in cases, only seven people are currently hospitalized after contracting the virus.

But, Gordon said, Wyoming's ability to maintain that progress requires its residents to remain vigilant.

"I'm a cowboy by background and I know when grass is clean and horses are fresh, we all want to run out in the pasture and buck," Gordon said. "This is a time when we do not want to run away. This is a time when we want to mind our P's and Q's."

A spike in cases could affect Wyoming businesses, Gordon said, as they work to recover from the sudden economic downturn that coincided with the pandemic. Gordon said he'd been traveling the state recently talking to industry representatives.