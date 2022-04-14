COVID drove increase in Wyoming deaths in 2021

Over 1,400 more Wyoming residents died in 2021 than in the year before the COVID-19 pandemic, new numbers released by the state show.

The state recorded 6,572 deaths in 2021, up from 5,986 in 2020, the year when the pandemic began. There were 5,122 deaths reported in 2019, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Health officials say COVID-19 helped spur the rise in deaths.

“Before the pandemic, our data has shown steady, small increases in deaths for several years largely due to our state’s aging population. That’s something we would have reasonably expected to continue,” said Guy Beaudoin, the health department's Vital Statistics Services deputy state registrar. “However, the dramatically increased numbers of deaths over the last two years are unprecedented in Wyoming. It’s clear COVID-19 was a driving factor.”

Last year, cancer caused 1,151 deaths in Wyoming, the most of any single cause. Heart disease (1,113) and COVID-19 (1,025) were the second- and third-highest causes, according to the state.

Wyoming consistently has one of the worst suicide rates in the country. The number of people who died by suicide increased by seven last year to 189. That's the highest single-year total in at least the past decade, health department figures show.

Nearly three out of four suicide deaths in Wyoming last year involved a gun. Roughly one in five were attributed to hanging.

Wyoming also recorded the highest number of overdose deaths (95) since 2015. Beaudoin said the percentage of overdose deaths caused by illicit, rather than prescription drugs, rose in 2021.

Among other vital statistics, the number of marriages increased last year to nearly 4,300. Divorces, meanwhile, have fallen for at least the past three years.

Joshua Wolfson is the editor of the Casper Star-Tribune. Find him on Twitter @joshwolfson.

