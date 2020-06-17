COVID refugees bring mini-boom to some Wyoming real estate markets

In the last two and a half months, things have changed. “We are seeing an uptick in interest due to the pandemic,” he wrote in an email, “especially in the upper-end market, where properties under contract are up 70% over 2019.”

The top of the Jackson Hole market comprises properties costing more than $3 million. “A lot of these upper-end homes went under contract in the last three or four weeks,” he said.

“They’re coming from the big cities,” Vieman said of buyers, and giving a multitude of reasons. Whether coronavirus or civil unrest have been catalysts, he’s seen one theme: “they’ve been thinking about it for a long time.”

The mountain valley has been a seller’s market for the last eight or nine years since the Great Recession, Sotheby’s Siegfried said. People have been looking for the next dip, seeking to buy then, but have been disappointed, he said.

At the start of the pandemic, “we might have seen a buyers’ market for 15 minutes,” he said. “It’s just not moving backwards.”

His company’s research shows dollar volume of sales from Jan. 1, 2020, through the end of May down only 4%, according to information he shared with WyoFile. For the last 12 months, the decline was only 1%.

“It’s a refuge,” Siegfried said of the Teton area. “It’s the least developed corner of the Lower 48. There’s all this public land buffering [private property], we’re at the headwaters, there’s no industry upwind. It’s something that’s been drawing people forever.”

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.