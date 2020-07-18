Cowboy Polo tradition continues at Big Horn Polo Club

In the past, Cowboy Polo players like Scherf have fallen off and continued to play on foot. So, as fans tried to figure out how Scherf landed on the ground in the first place, he made sure to mount back up and rejoin his team.

Even an hour before the ceremonial beverage chugging and throw-in, the excitement surrounding the competing Steerhead Ranch and HF Ranch teams was palpable — players mingled with friends and fans, taking photos with pregame drinks in hand.

“I think it’s important for the community,” Scherf said. “I think everybody’s ready to get out from the lockdown and do stuff and be outside and see events.”

The line of cars with their trunks open facing the polo field affirmed Scherf’s speculation that fans are excited to return to watch Big Horn Polo Club’s summer matches.

Not only were fans excited to return to the polo fields, but the HF Bar Ranch competitors were thankful Cowboy Polo’s several matches were scheduled to be played as normal.

“We don’t get to come into town a lot and we don’t get to take part in a lot of the stuff because we’re working all the time,” Peyton Brandt from HF Bar Ranch said. “So it’s really fun to come out here and see everybody and be a part of the local community.”