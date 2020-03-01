Cowboys' Brayden Love wins 200 butterfly at WAC Championships

University of Wyoming junior Brayden Love won the 200-meter butterfly Saturday at the Western Athletic Conference Swimming & Diving Championship in Houston, Texas.

Love broke his own program record with a time of 1 minute, 43.77 seconds while UW freshman Thomas Diaz finished 6th in the event.

Also for the Cowboys, sophomore Ryan Netzel placed second in the 1650 freestyle with a time of 15:20.03 and senior PJ Musser was 8th in the 100 freestyle. In the platform diving competition, sophomore Brendan Byrnes finished 6th and freshman Payton Lee was 8th.

The Cowboys placed fourth in the team standings, with Air Force winning the WAC Championships.

