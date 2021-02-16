Cowgirls' Becker, Mirafuentes win Mountain West weekly swimming, diving honors

University of Wyoming sophomores Claire Becker and Melissa Mirafuentes were honored as the Mountain West Swimmer and Diver of the Week, respectively, on Tuesday.
Competing at the First Chance Meet in Denver, Becker finished fourth in the 1650-meter freestyle with a career-best time of 18:13.29 and fifth in the 400 IM with a season-best time of 4:43.05.
Mirafuentes picked up her third MW weekly award of the season by winning both the 1- and 3-meter competitions at the Air Force Invite last weekend. Mirafuentes totaled 295.85 points in the 1-meter and a season-best 326.65 points in the 3-meter. She also finished third in the platform with a season-best score of 246.50 points.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.