Cowgirls' Becker, Mirafuentes win Mountain West weekly swimming, diving honors
UW WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING

University of Wyoming sophomores Claire Becker and Melissa Mirafuentes were honored as the Mountain West Swimmer and Diver of the Week, respectively, on Tuesday.

Competing at the First Chance Meet in Denver, Becker finished fourth in the 1650-meter freestyle with a career-best time of 18:13.29 and fifth in the 400 IM with a season-best time of 4:43.05.

Mirafuentes picked up her third MW weekly award of the season by winning both the 1- and 3-meter competitions at the Air Force Invite last weekend. Mirafuentes totaled 295.85 points in the 1-meter and a season-best 326.65 points in the 3-meter. She also finished third in the platform with a season-best score of 246.50 points.

