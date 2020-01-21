You are the owner of this article.
Cowgirls' Browne, Mirafuentes earn Mountain West weekly honors
UW WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING

Cowgirls' Browne, Mirafuentes earn Mountain West weekly honors

University of Wyoming sophomore swimmer Phoebe Browne and freshman diver Melissa Mirafuentes were recognized by the Mountain West on Tuesday as the league swimmer and diver of the week, respectively.

Browne won the 100 breaststroke and swam a leg on the Cowgirls' 400 medley relay team that finished second against Cal Baptist and won both the 100 and 200 breaststroke against UNLV.

Mirafuentes, competing in the Bruin Invitational in Los Angeles, finished 6th in the 1-meter diving and placed 5th in the 3-meter competition.

Mirafuentes will compete Feb 6 at the Air Force Diving Invite; Browne returns to action Feb. 19 for the MW Championships.

Melissa Mirafuentes

Mirafuentes
Phoebe Browne

Browne
