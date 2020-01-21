Cowgirls' Browne, Mirafuentes earn Mountain West weekly honors

University of Wyoming sophomore swimmer Phoebe Browne and freshman diver Melissa Mirafuentes were recognized by the Mountain West on Tuesday as the league swimmer and diver of the week, respectively.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Browne won the 100 breaststroke and swam a leg on the Cowgirls' 400 medley relay team that finished second against Cal Baptist and won both the 100 and 200 breaststroke against UNLV.

Mirafuentes, competing in the Bruin Invitational in Los Angeles, finished 6th in the 1-meter diving and placed 5th in the 3-meter competition.

Mirafuentes will compete Feb 6 at the Air Force Diving Invite; Browne returns to action Feb. 19 for the MW Championships.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.