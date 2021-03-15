Cowgirls get No. 14 seed, will face UCLA in first round of NCAA Tournament

LARAMIE — Wyoming’s women’s basketball team’s inclusion in this year’s NCAA Tournament became official last week when the Cowgirls captured the first Mountain West tournament championship in program history.
On Monday, the Cowgirls learned their seed as well as their first-round opponent.
UW, the No. 14 seed in the Hemisfair Region, will open the tournament March 22 against No. 3 seed UCLA. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain Time. The game will be televised on ESPN, which unveiled the field of 64 during its annual selection show Monday night.
The entire tournament will be played in San Antonio and the surrounding areas this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It will be the Cowgirls’ first tournament game since 2008 when the program made its only other NCAA Tournament appearance. That trip to the Big Dance was a short one for UW after the Cowgirls were bounced in the first round by Pittsburgh, so the Cowgirls (14-9) will be going for their first-ever NCAA Tournament win early next week.
“Being able to do something that hasn’t been able to be done, I’m excited and proud to be part of this,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said.
The winner will face either No. 6 seed Texas or No. 11 seed Bradley in the second round March 24. Rounding out the top four seeds in UW’s region are West Virginia (No. 4), Maryland (No. 2) and top-seeded South Carolina, which won the SEC Tournament this year and a national championship in 2017.
Fresh off its run to the Mountain West tournament title, UW enters the tournament on a six-game winning streak, its longest of the season. The Cowgirls, who won four games in four days to become the lowest seed (seventh) to ever win the conference tournament, have done it on the strength of the league’s top scoring defense, which is yielding just 57.8 points per game.
The Cowgirls’ defense was particularly suffocating in the conference tournament, allowing just 47.7 points on average. Opponents shot just 31% from the field against UW in those four games, which included a 59-56 title-clinching win over Fresno State on Wednesday.
UW also scored 63.2 points a game in the league tournament, up slightly from its season average (62.5).
“I think we’re playing right now at our peak, and I think that’s where you want to be is playing your best at this time of the year,” Mattinson said.
UCLA, one of six Pac-12 teams to earn a tournament bid, finished third in league standings during the regular season. The Bruins (16-5) had won six of their last seven games before falling to Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament final.
McKinley Bradshaw (11.7 points per game) and Mountain West tournament MVP Quinn Weidemann (11.0) lead UW in scoring. Michaela Onyenwere, the Pac-12’s third-leading scorer, paces UCLA at 18.6 points per game, but Mattinson said he and his team have work to do to familiarize themselves more with the Bruins before next week’s matchup.
“UCLA is one of the few teams I didn’t watch (this season),” he said. “You watch other teams play at various times, but I haven’t watched them play. I’ll go home, grab some film and we’ll start looking at them. I know they’re a very good team. I know they’re very talented, and the Pac-12 is a good league.”
Despite not playing until early next week, the team is scheduled to fly to San Antonio on Tuesday morning. Like all tournament teams, members of UW’s traveling party have to test negative for seven consecutive days before entering the tournament bubble in San Antonio. A team spokesman told the Star-Tribune the Cowgirls haven’t had any coronavirus-related issues since the conclusion of the Mountain West Tournament.
UW will be tested again once it arrives in Texas before being required to quarantine at the team hotel for 48 hours. The Cowgirls are scheduled to hold their first on-site practice Thursday, Mattinson said.
