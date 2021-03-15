Cowgirls get No. 14 seed, will face UCLA in first round of NCAA Tournament

LARAMIE — Wyoming’s women’s basketball team’s inclusion in this year’s NCAA Tournament became official last week when the Cowgirls captured the first Mountain West tournament championship in program history.

On Monday, the Cowgirls learned their seed as well as their first-round opponent.

UW, the No. 14 seed in the Hemisfair Region, will open the tournament March 22 against No. 3 seed UCLA. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain Time. The game will be televised on ESPN, which unveiled the field of 64 during its annual selection show Monday night.

The entire tournament will be played in San Antonio and the surrounding areas this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be the Cowgirls’ first tournament game since 2008 when the program made its only other NCAA Tournament appearance. That trip to the Big Dance was a short one for UW after the Cowgirls were bounced in the first round by Pittsburgh, so the Cowgirls (14-9) will be going for their first-ever NCAA Tournament win early next week.

“Being able to do something that hasn’t been able to be done, I’m excited and proud to be part of this,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said.