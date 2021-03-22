 Skip to main content
Cowgirls' historic season ends with first-round loss to UCLA
breaking top story
WOMEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT | UCLA 69, WYOMING 48

Cowgirls' historic season ends with first-round loss to UCLA

Sanchez Ramos vs UCLA

Wyoming's Alba Sanchez Ramos is defended by UCLA's Charisma Osborne during their game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament Monday night at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. The Cowgirls' season ended with a 69-48 loss.

 Stephen Spillman, AP

Wyoming’s first NCAA Tournament win will have to wait.

The Cowgirls’ historic postseason run came to an end Monday night inside the Frank C. Erwin Center on the campus of the University of Texas. On the heels of its first-ever Mountain West tournament championship, UW rode a season-best six-game winning streak into its first-round matchup with No. 3 seed UCLA.

But the Cowgirls were overmatched in a 69-48 loss to the Bruins. Alba Sancez Ramos paced UW with 15 points and 10 rebounds while McKinley Bradshaw added 13 points, but UCLA used its size and athleticism to make life difficult for the Cowgirls on the offensive end while owning the paint. The end result was UW’s second-largest margin of defeat all season.

UW brought the Mountain West’s top scoring defense into the matchup, which was particularly stifling during the conference tournament. None of the Cowgirls’ opponents in Las Vegas scored more than 56 points or shot better than 40% from the field, but none of those teams were UCLA.

Behind All-American Michaela Onyenwere, who poured in a game-high 25 points, the Bruins shot 43% from the floor with most of their success coming from close range. UCLA scored 34 of its points in the paint and outrebounded the Cowgirls 43-27.

Charisma Osborne and Natalie Chou eached added 15 points for the Bruins, who also scored 25 points off second chances (15) and turnovers (10). 

UW shot just 33.3% overall. Quinn Weidemann (11 points) was the only other player to finish in double figures for the Cowgirls, who made just five of their 18 3-pointers.

This story will be updated.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Cowgirls Tracker

MONDAY: No. 3 UCLA 69, No. 14 Wyoming 48

RECORDS: Bruins (17-5); Cowgirls (14-10)

END OF THE ROAD: UW was outscored 34-20 in the paint and shot just 33% from the floor in its season-ending loss.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter.

