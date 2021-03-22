Cowgirls' historic season ends with first-round loss to UCLA

Wyoming’s first NCAA Tournament win will have to wait.

The Cowgirls’ historic postseason run came to an end Monday night inside the Frank C. Erwin Center on the campus of the University of Texas. On the heels of its first-ever Mountain West tournament championship, UW rode a season-best six-game winning streak into its first-round matchup with No. 3 seed UCLA.

But the Cowgirls were overmatched in a 69-48 loss to the Bruins. Alba Sancez Ramos paced UW with 15 points and 10 rebounds while McKinley Bradshaw added 13 points, but UCLA used its size and athleticism to make life difficult for the Cowgirls on the offensive end while owning the paint. The end result was UW’s second-largest margin of defeat all season.

UW brought the Mountain West’s top scoring defense into the matchup, which was particularly stifling during the conference tournament. None of the Cowgirls’ opponents in Las Vegas scored more than 56 points or shot better than 40% from the field, but none of those teams were UCLA.