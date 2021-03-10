Cowgirls win first Mountain West tournament title, earn bid to NCAA Tournament

The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team claimed its first-ever Mountain West tournament championship with a 59-56 win over Fresno State late Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

By winning the conference tournament, the Cowgirls earned the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which UW will be playing in for just the second time in program history. The Cowgirls’ only other NCAA appearance came in 2008.

Quinn Weidemann led UW with 14 points while McKinley Bradshaw scored 13 for the Cowgirls, who won four games in four days to become champions. As the tournament’s No. 7 seed, UW is the lowest seed to ever win a Mountain West Tournament.

UW, which held the Mountain West’s No. 2 scoring offense without a point for more than 10 minutes at one point, led by as many as 10 points in the second half. The Bulldogs chipped away and used a 6-0 run in the final 2 minutes of the game to get within a point.

A turnover and two missed free throws down the stretch kept the door open for Fresno State, but Alba Sanchez Ramos blocked Haley Cavinder’s 3-pointer as time expired to seal the victory for UW.

This story will be updated.

