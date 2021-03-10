 Skip to main content
Cowgirls win first Mountain West tournament title, earn bid to NCAA Tournament
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT | WYOMING 59, FRESNO STATE 56

Cowgirls win first Mountain West tournament title, earn bid to NCAA Tournament

UW-Fresno St. women's hoops

Wyoming's Dagny Davidsdottir shoots against Fresno State during the Mountain West women's baskeball tournament championship game Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. The Cowgirls won 59-56 to claim their first Mountain West tournament title.

 Mountain West, NCAA Photos

The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team claimed its first-ever Mountain West tournament championship with a 59-56 win over Fresno State late Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

By winning the conference tournament, the Cowgirls earned the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which UW will be playing in for just the second time in program history. The Cowgirls’ only other NCAA appearance came in 2008.

Quinn Weidemann led UW with 14 points while McKinley Bradshaw scored 13 for the Cowgirls, who won four games in four days to become champions. As the tournament’s No. 7 seed, UW is the lowest seed to ever win a Mountain West Tournament.

UW, which held the Mountain West’s No. 2 scoring offense without a point for more than 10 minutes at one point, led by as many as 10 points in the second half. The Bulldogs chipped away and used a 6-0 run in the final 2 minutes of the game to get within a point.

A turnover and two missed free throws down the stretch kept the door open for Fresno State, but Alba Sanchez Ramos blocked Haley Cavinder’s 3-pointer as time expired to seal the victory for UW.

This story will be updated.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Cowgirls Tracker

WEDNESDAY: Wyoming 59, Fresno State 56

RECORDS: Cowgirls (14-9); Bulldogs (16-10)

TWICE AS NICE: UW won its first-ever Mountain West tournament title and earned the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

