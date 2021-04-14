Craig Bohl to attend Tony Evans Jr.'s funeral as Wyoming mourns the loss of 'one of us'

Evans was one of the last recruits to officially join UW’s 2021 recruiting class along with his high school teammate, DQ James, who both inked with the Cowboys in February. As a senior at Lancaster, Evans had 13 catches for 268 yards and four touchdowns as a tall, rangy receiver that Bohl described shortly after he signed as someone with the ability to “stretch the field.”

But Bohl will never experience the joy of coaching Evans or watching him mature over the years in the Cowboys’ program following Evans’ sudden death, a realization that’s been even more difficult for Bohl to stomach given his personal connections to Evans’ family going back decades. Then a young linebackers coach at Tulsa, Bohl was on staff there when Tony Sr. was the starting running back for the Golden Hurricane in the mid-1980s.

“So I know his dad. His dad is in law enforcement,” Bohl said. “It was heart-wrenching just to see anything (regarding the shooting).”