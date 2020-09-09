Crash during Tuesday storm leaves one man dead

A Missouri man died Tuesday when a pickup collided with an SUV in winter conditions near Rock Springs.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified the victim as 71-year-old Brian Richardson of Missouri.
The crash occurred just before noon Tuesday on U.S. Highway 191 amid snowy and windy weather from an unseasonably cold storm. A Dodge Ram pickup lost control due to the icy and snowy road conditions, the highway patrol reported. It collided head on with a Hyundai Palisade.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!