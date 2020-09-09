 Skip to main content
Crash during Tuesday storm leaves one man dead
A Missouri man died Tuesday when a pickup collided with an SUV in winter conditions near Rock Springs. 

The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified the victim as 71-year-old Brian Richardson of Missouri.

The crash occurred just before noon Tuesday on U.S. Highway 191 amid snowy and windy weather from an unseasonably cold storm. A Dodge Ram pickup lost control due to the icy and snowy road conditions, the highway patrol reported. It collided head on with a Hyundai Palisade.

