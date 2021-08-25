Crater Ridge Fire burns more than 6,000 acres in Bighorn National Forest

A fire in Wyoming’s Bighorn National Forest spread to more than 6,000 acres this week, reducing containment slightly to 29% according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Crater Ridge Fire has been burning since July 17, when a suspected lightning strike started the blaze.

At the end of last week, hot and windy weather led to the fire jumping in size, to more than 4,000 acres. Earlier that week, the blaze also took down its first two structures — a cabin and a barn administered by the Forest Service.

Then, over the weekend, infrared readings and an assessment of the fire’s perimeter from the air updated the total acreage to 6,123 acres as of Sunday morning. The spread has since slowed, bringing the total to 6,232 acres reported on Wednesday.

“Despite minimal fire activity, heat remains within the fire perimeter, and the fire will become more active as the days continue to get warmer and drier,” a release said Tuesday.

Sunny weather and moderate winds are expected over the next few days.

The area received some snow over the weekend, and nearly an inch of rain. While the precipitation helped the containment effort some, hot spots and areas under tree canopies not reached by the rain continued to burn.