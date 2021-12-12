 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Crater Ridge Fire declared extinguished

  • 0
Crater Ridge Fire

The Crater Ridge Fire, which began burning in July in the Bighorn Mountains, was declared fully extinguished last week. 

 Inciweb

The Crater Ridge Fire is officially out. 

Although the northern Wyoming blaze has been fully contained since mid-October, it was only last week that fire officials declared the wildfire extinguished.

However, an area that was closed around the fire will remain that way through this winter and into next summer, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

“Dozer lines and temporary roads need (to be) rehabilitated and hazard trees along open roads need (to be) cut down,” Brandon Houck, Medicine Wheel District ranger, said in a statement. “Remains of the burned cow camp may also be a danger to the public and need to be removed.”

Crews might not be done with the work until sometime next summer. Once it's complete, the closure can be lifted.

The Crater Ridge Fire burned more than 7,600 acres in the Bighorn Mountains between Lovell and Sheridan. 

Lightning ignited the blaze in July. A month later, it jumped in size amid hot, dry and windy conditions, destroying a cabin and small barn in the process. Both were administered by the Forest Service.

People are also reading…

At one point, more than 200 firefighters and support staff were assigned to the blaze. They were assisted by multiple aircraft.

In October, an early-season winter storm dumped more than 10 inches on the Bighorns. The same week, the fire was fully contained.

Wyoming and the rest of the West experienced an active fire season this summer, with wildfire smoke casting a haze for weeks over the region.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Lost it all again': Kentucky tornadoes survivor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News