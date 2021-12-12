Crater Ridge Fire declared extinguished

The Crater Ridge Fire is officially out.

Although the northern Wyoming blaze has been fully contained since mid-October, it was only last week that fire officials declared the wildfire extinguished.

However, an area that was closed around the fire will remain that way through this winter and into next summer, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

“Dozer lines and temporary roads need (to be) rehabilitated and hazard trees along open roads need (to be) cut down,” Brandon Houck, Medicine Wheel District ranger, said in a statement. “Remains of the burned cow camp may also be a danger to the public and need to be removed.”

Crews might not be done with the work until sometime next summer. Once it's complete, the closure can be lifted.

The Crater Ridge Fire burned more than 7,600 acres in the Bighorn Mountains between Lovell and Sheridan.

Lightning ignited the blaze in July. A month later, it jumped in size amid hot, dry and windy conditions, destroying a cabin and small barn in the process. Both were administered by the Forest Service.

At one point, more than 200 firefighters and support staff were assigned to the blaze. They were assisted by multiple aircraft.

In October, an early-season winter storm dumped more than 10 inches on the Bighorns. The same week, the fire was fully contained.

Wyoming and the rest of the West experienced an active fire season this summer, with wildfire smoke casting a haze for weeks over the region.

