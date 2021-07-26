Crater Ridge fire grows to 600 acres, still 0% contained

A 602-acre wildfire in Bighorn National Forest is burning without containment after nine days, according to first responders.
The Crater Ridge Fire, about 30 miles northeast of Lovell, began on July 17. Responders suspect it was started by lightning.
Over the weekend, the fire grew around 200 acres thanks to hot weather drying out fuel in the area. That will likely continue through Tuesday, with the possibility of rain starting on Thursday through the weekend.
According to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team, grass on south-facing slopes in the area are “curing,” or drying out and turning brown. That means that despite some periods of rain and moisture late last week, there is still plenty of fuel for the fire to catch.
“Those few cooler, rainy days, coupled with the overcast from all of the smoke coming from the northwest, California, Oregon and such, is partially shading the fire,” Lynn Lockwood, a spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service, said Monday. “So it’s giving us a little bit longer. But the fuels are drying now.”
According to a video from fire behavior analyst Al Stover, even after wetter periods the fire can still smolder and creep, especially with thick layers of pine needles covering the forest floor.
Six engines, several helicopters and more than 200 people have been fighting the fire. Heavy equipment including chippers, skidders and feller-bunchers have also helped clear the area.
A release Monday said two helicopters dumped more than 70,000 gallons of water over “areas of heat” near Cub Creek to slow the fire’s movement.
Since the blaze is uncontained, remote and on steep slopes, fire crews are unable to work directly on the fire’s edge. Instead, they’re at work trying to stop the spread — cutting and clearing trees and logs from the area and establishing fuel breaks and containment lines.
“I think there’s a perception that we put out fires, and that’s typically not the case with wildfire,” Lockwood said. “You try to contain it and keep it away from homes, from infrastructure … when the terrain and the conditions are amenable, then we can have firefighters right at the edge of the fire.”
The fire has closed several roads and trails in the Medicine Wheel area of the forest.
“The public should know that there’s still very much an active fire in there,” Lockwood said. “Depending on what the weather does, firefighters may need to change their response. So we really need people to respect the closure, and please stay out of it.”
The blaze poses little risk to people, given how remote it is. But those in the area and around the state should still be aware of smoke and poor air quality from this and other fires burning in the region.
Limiting outside exertion can help children, older people and those with existing respiratory problems avoid any negative effects, but anyone in areas experiencing haze should be careful to avoid being exposed for too long.
For up-to-date information on the Crater Ridge Fire, visit the fire’s InciWeb page or call (406) 647-0831 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to speak with a public information officer.
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.