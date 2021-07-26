Crater Ridge fire grows to 600 acres, still 0% contained

Six engines, several helicopters and more than 200 people have been fighting the fire. Heavy equipment including chippers, skidders and feller-bunchers have also helped clear the area.

A release Monday said two helicopters dumped more than 70,000 gallons of water over “areas of heat” near Cub Creek to slow the fire’s movement.

Since the blaze is uncontained, remote and on steep slopes, fire crews are unable to work directly on the fire’s edge. Instead, they’re at work trying to stop the spread — cutting and clearing trees and logs from the area and establishing fuel breaks and containment lines.

“I think there’s a perception that we put out fires, and that’s typically not the case with wildfire,” Lockwood said. “You try to contain it and keep it away from homes, from infrastructure … when the terrain and the conditions are amenable, then we can have firefighters right at the edge of the fire.”

The fire has closed several roads and trails in the Medicine Wheel area of the forest.

“The public should know that there’s still very much an active fire in there,” Lockwood said. “Depending on what the weather does, firefighters may need to change their response. So we really need people to respect the closure, and please stay out of it.”