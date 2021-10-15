Crater Ridge Fire out after 90 days

Ninety days after it started, the Crater Ridge Fire in Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains is out.

The U.S. Forest Service announced on Friday that the fire, which once spread to more than 7,600 acres between Sheridan and Lovell, is now 100% contained.

A local crew of nine will keep watching the area for hot spots, a release from spokesperson Sara Evans Kirol said Friday morning.

In August, the fire destroyed a cabin and a small barn. Its activity was largely in a remote area of the Bighorn National Forest, used for dispersed camping and hunting.

Its spread covered an area sandwiched between the burn scars of two past fires, the Pumpkin Creek Fire of 1970 and the 2003 Little Horn Fire II. Most of the fuel burned was timber and grass.

The fire, which ignited in July and was reportedly caused by a lightning strike, closed several local and forest service roads. At times, nearly 200 people and multiple aircraft were dispatched to fight its spread.

Earlier this week, the a powerful early-season storm swept into Wyoming. It dropped more than 10 inches of snow over the Bighorn Mountains. The snowfall diminished the fire’s activity, meaning fewer people were needed to work the fire.