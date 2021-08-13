Crater Ridge Fire spreads to more than 2,000 acres, 30% contained

The Crater Ridge Fire has spread to more than 2,000 acres, lowering its containment level from 35% to 30% according to the latest reports.

Spokesperson Cass Cairns said that warm and dry weather over the last week helped spread the blaze to 2,033 acres as of Friday. The fire is burning in the Bighorn National Forest just south of Wyoming’s border with Montana.

Acreage totals have been delayed since aircraft used to measure the size of the fire were out of commission until recently.

Since Wednesday, the number of people working on the fire rose from 89 to 188.

That, Cairns said, is partly due to additional engines and hand crews being dispatched to the blaze.

Looking ahead, cooler weather and higher humidity should help crews contain the spread starting Monday and through next week.

There is still no immediate danger to the public or structures, Cairns said. People should still be avoiding the area as closures in Bighorn National Forest continue, and watch out for firefighting traffic on US-14A.