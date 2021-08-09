Crater Ridge Fire spreads to over 1,500 acres, 35% contained

The number of people fighting the Crater Ridge Fire has dropped as well, from 194 last week to 93 as of Monday.

But the flames have been guided by scars left by two previous fires in the area — the Pumpkin Creek Fire in 1970 and the Little Horn 2 Fire in 2003. Since there’s far less fuel for the fire to burn there, Cairns said it tends to die down once it spreads to those scars.

Crews have been working on the fire line, trying to clear fuel where possible and stop the fire’s spread. As needed, helicopters are dropping water from above as well.

The fire line is irregular, Cairns said, because one of the trees common in that area, the subalpine fir, casts embers as it burns. That, plus high winds that can carry the embers farther, creates isolated spots of heat that can be harder to detect since they’re away from the main line.

“Along the fire line, you don’t have this straight line … like you’d normally see,” Cairns said. “What you see is in and out, roundabout type of thing.”