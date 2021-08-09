Crater Ridge Fire spreads to over 1,500 acres, 35% contained

A fire in Wyoming’s Bighorn National Forest has grown to more than 1,500 acres and is continuing to spread.
A cold front carrying high winds stirred the Crater Ridge Fire over the weekend, spokesperson Cass Cairns said Monday. And hot, dry and windy weather forecast for the next few days likely won’t help firefighters stop the spread.
“We see that pattern a lot this time of year,” Cairns said, “warming and then cooling for a week or so at a time. And what used to be the norm around this time is no longer, so it does make it somewhat of a challenge to predict.”
The fire, east of Lovell, is 35% contained at 1,561 acres as of Monday afternoon. This time last week, the blaze occupied 685 acres and was not contained at all. Crews first began containing the fire on Saturday.
Cairns said that because the fuel the fire is burning through is so large — mostly pines and other conifers rather than grass— even the spotty rain the area received last week didn’t help extinguish the flames.
“During the whole time on this fire, when we’ve had rain incidents we’ve been getting very little rain over the fire itself,” Cairns said. “It’s helped a little, but very little,”
Strangely, heavy smoke rolling through Wyoming from other western fires may actually be helping firefighters in Crater Ridge, as it shades the area the same way an overcast sky does.
The number of people fighting the Crater Ridge Fire has dropped as well, from 194 last week to 93 as of Monday.
But the flames have been guided by scars left by two previous fires in the area — the Pumpkin Creek Fire in 1970 and the Little Horn 2 Fire in 2003. Since there’s far less fuel for the fire to burn there, Cairns said it tends to die down once it spreads to those scars.
Crews have been working on the fire line, trying to clear fuel where possible and stop the fire’s spread. As needed, helicopters are dropping water from above as well.
The fire line is irregular, Cairns said, because one of the trees common in that area, the subalpine fir, casts embers as it burns. That, plus high winds that can carry the embers farther, creates isolated spots of heat that can be harder to detect since they’re away from the main line.
“Along the fire line, you don’t have this straight line … like you’d normally see,” Cairns said. “What you see is in and out, roundabout type of thing.”
A large section of the forest between Lovell and Sheridan has been closed while firefighters work on Crater Ridge. Cairns said some people in the area, anxious to start scouting their bow hunting areas before the season begins in September, have been frustrated with the closures but there have been no known violations.
People driving near the area should watch out for fire traffic and stay alert.
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.