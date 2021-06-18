Creating a more resilient landscape; Officials outline objectives of fire management plan

That study, he said, showed the potential for more intense fires, which could in turn reduce water quality for Cheyenne.

“That could affect our reservoirs and pipelines,” Bassett said. “Participating in this LaVA effort has allowed us to identify areas that we believe need treatment, and it has also allowed us to work with the Forest Service.”

The U.S. Forest Service has helped the city understand how, where and why treatments are possible, he said, and the LaVA project has also given the city a voice in the process.

“There are some areas that are by the Continental Divide that are priority for us, as well as some areas between Rob Roy Reservoirs and Lake Owen, which have been identified as priorities,” he said.

The LaVA project includes up to 288,000 acres of vegetation management on the Medicine Bow National Forest, with a goal of mitigating hazardous fuel loading, providing recovery of forest products, enhancing forest and rangeland resiliency to future insect and disease infestations, protecting infrastructure and municipal water supplies, restoring wildlife habitat, enhancing access for forest visitors and permittees and providing for human safety.