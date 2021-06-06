Crews battle blaze in Campbell County

The Campbell County Fire Department responded around 11:30 a.m. Saturday to a timber fire in the Rocky Point Road area.

The blaze burned approximately 300 acres on private land, the fire department said in a Facebook post. Fire crews achieved 60% percent containment according to the Sunday morning post.

Officials say the fire was caused by a lightning strike from a passing storm.

The Campbell County Fire Department is being aided by the Bureau of Land Management, Tatanka Hotshots and aircraft to battle the blaze. Crews will remain on scene for several days, the fire department said.

