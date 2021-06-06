 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crews battle blaze in Campbell County
0 Comments
editor's pick

Crews battle blaze in Campbell County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Highway 230

A firetruck drives on Wyoming Highway 230 in April 2014. Crews in Campbell County are battling a lightning-caused fire that has burned approximately 300 acres

 Jeremy Martin | Laramie Boomerang

The Campbell County Fire Department responded around 11:30 a.m. Saturday to a timber fire in the Rocky Point Road area.

The blaze burned approximately 300 acres on private land, the fire department said in a Facebook post. Fire crews achieved 60% percent containment according to the Sunday morning post.

Officials say the fire was caused by a lightning strike from a passing storm.

The Campbell County Fire Department is being aided by the Bureau of Land Management, Tatanka Hotshots and aircraft to battle the blaze. Crews will remain on scene for several days, the fire department said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

White House Still Struggling To Convince Some Vaccine Holdouts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News