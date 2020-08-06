You are the owner of this article.
Crews brace for hot, windy weather as fire grows in southwest Wyoming
Richard Mountain Fire

The Richard Mountain Fire is burning in southwest Wyoming.

 Wyoming Bureau of Land Management

Hot and windy conditions could pose challenges for crews working to contain a wildfire burning in southwest Wyoming.

The Richard Mountain Fire has grown to nearly 7,100 acres, according to the Bureau of Land Management. It's burning in pinyon pine, juniper, grass and brush about 50 miles south of Rock Springs in both Wyoming and Utah.

Two-hundred seventeen firefighters are now working the blaze.

"Overall, we had some decent weather conditions (on Wednesday) allowing us to get some valuable resources in place to work this fire," Operations Section Chief Mike Wengert said in a statement. 

The fire grew more slowly Wednesday, increasing in size by about 500 acres. However, weather conditions Thursday could cause the fire to grow quickly, according to the bureau.

The National Weather Service has called a red flag warning for the area, which indicates high temperatures and strong winds could spark new fires and cause blazes to behave erratically.

The Richard Mountain Fire began Tuesday and has not been contained. No injuries or destroyed buildings have been reported.

Authorities have not called for any evacuations, but a closure of the "B" portion of the Green River from the Little Hole Boat Ramp to the Indian Crossing Boat Ramp was in effect Thursday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

