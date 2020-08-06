Crews brace for hot, windy weather as fire grows in southwest Wyoming

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hot and windy conditions could pose challenges for crews working to contain a wildfire burning in southwest Wyoming.

The Richard Mountain Fire has grown to nearly 7,100 acres, according to the Bureau of Land Management. It's burning in pinyon pine, juniper, grass and brush about 50 miles south of Rock Springs in both Wyoming and Utah.

Two-hundred seventeen firefighters are now working the blaze.

"Overall, we had some decent weather conditions (on Wednesday) allowing us to get some valuable resources in place to work this fire," Operations Section Chief Mike Wengert said in a statement.

The fire grew more slowly Wednesday, increasing in size by about 500 acres. However, weather conditions Thursday could cause the fire to grow quickly, according to the bureau.

The National Weather Service has called a red flag warning for the area, which indicates high temperatures and strong winds could spark new fires and cause blazes to behave erratically.

The Richard Mountain Fire began Tuesday and has not been contained. No injuries or destroyed buildings have been reported.