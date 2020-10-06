Crews change over to sustain battle against "aggressive" Mullen fire, authorities say

Crews fighting around the clock to contain the Mullen Fire in southeastern Wyoming welcomed additional support on this week from a new team of firefighters.

The Southern Area Blue Team assumed command of the fire from the Rocky Mountain Blue Team at 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team. The new group, which is designated as a "type one" team, comes equipped with additional technology and skills to battle what has become one of Wyoming's largest fires in recent history.

The blaze, which began nearly three weeks ago, has burned 161,964 acres and remains just 14% contained. Authorities described the fire's activity this week as "aggressive."

The persistence of low humidity and warm temperatures early this week have created the perfect conditions for the fire to spread. Though authorities expect these conditions to continue through Friday, relief from cooler temperature and precipitation could arrive this weekend.

On Monday, the fire spread north, engulfing parts of the South French Creek area, authorities said. It also expanded close to the Rob Roy Reservoir to the south of Rambler.