Crews change over to sustain battle against "aggressive" Mullen fire, authorities say

Crews fighting around the clock to contain the Mullen Fire in southeastern Wyoming welcomed additional support on this week from a new team of firefighters.
The Southern Area Blue Team assumed command of the fire from the Rocky Mountain Blue Team at 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team. The new group, which is designated as a "type one" team, comes equipped with additional technology and skills to battle what has become one of Wyoming's largest fires in recent history.
The blaze, which began nearly three weeks ago, has burned 161,964 acres and remains just 14% contained. Authorities described the fire's activity this week as "aggressive."
The persistence of low humidity and warm temperatures early this week have created the perfect conditions for the fire to spread. Though authorities expect these conditions to continue through Friday, relief from cooler temperature and precipitation could arrive this weekend.
On Monday, the fire spread north, engulfing parts of the South French Creek area, authorities said. It also expanded close to the Rob Roy Reservoir to the south of Rambler.
Crews responded to intensifying fire activity in the area between Albany and Keystone on Monday too. Gusts shifting from the northwest caused spot fires to start on the east side of Colorado Highway 127.
The Mullen Fire began on Sept. 17 in the Medicine Bow National Forest. It spread quickly thanks to the landscape’s rugged terrain and abundance of beetle-killed trees. Authorities initially said the fire was likely human caused, but have not provided additional details. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Albany County Emergency Management Agency and Sheriff’s Office have issued mandatory evacuations and pre-evacuation warnings for multiple communities in recent weeks. As of Monday, authorities have found 29 homes and 31 outbuildings destroyed in Wyoming.
