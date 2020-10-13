Crews contain 30% of Mullen Fire

Crews have managed to contain about one-third of the wildfire engulfing much of Medicine Bow National Forest in southeastern Wyoming, a significant milestone in the nearly three-week battle against the blaze. The Mullen Fire has burned through 176,213 acres and become one of the largest wildfires in Wyoming's recent history.

Despite the progress, firefighters remain on the job, securing protections for buildings and homes and creating fire lines.

The fire slowed on Monday morning, thanks to precipitation and cooler temperatures holding over from the weekend. Nonetheless, wind gusts picked up throughout the afternoon, causing the fire to heat up, according to John Wallace, the operations section chief for the Southern Area Blue Team.

Fire encroached on Albany, a tiny town of under 100 people, when it spread along Fox Creek Road. But crews responded quickly, slowing its advance. Fire also edged closer to Centennial, a town of about 300 people northeast of national forest that same day. Firefighters continued managing the fire's growth in the area into Tuesday.

"We have good lines in place and a plan for containing it," Wallace said during a virtual conference held Tuesday morning. "Everything is moving according to plan."