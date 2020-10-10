Crews contain more of the Mullen Fire as cold front approaches area

Crews continue to make progress as they work to contain the Mullen Fire ahead of a cold front that will cause temperatures to fall but winds to increase.
The fire, which ignited Sept. 17 in the Medicine Bow National Forest west of Laramie, was 21% contained as of Saturday afternoon. Much of that increased containment came on the fire's western flank, explained Andy Baker, an incident commander trainee for the federal wildland fire team now working the blaze.
"We expect that to continue to creep up on a daily basis," he said during a virtual briefing on Saturday.
Engines and firefighters were based around other forest communities to protect homes and cabins there as well.
"We have structure protection folks in that area 24 hours a day," Baker said.
The Mullen Fire is now estimated to have burned nearly 175,000 acres in southern Wyoming and northern Colorado. It's destroyed 29 homes and 31 outbuildings in Wyoming, according to the Albany County Sheriff's Office. The blaze has also prompted multiple evacuations and the closure of a large section of the Medicine Bow National Forest.
Crews have contended with rugged terrain and quick-moving flames that have fed on beetle-killed trees in the area. They've also faced unseasonably high temperatures, low humidity and high winds.
Those conditions persisted into Saturday, prompting a red flag warning for the area, said Incident Meteorologist Kari Fleegel. Gusts had reached speeds of 25 to 35 mph.
An approaching cold front was expected to cool the area starting overnight Saturday into Sunday. But while temperatures were expected to fall, the winds were forecast to strengthen. On Sunday, gusts could reach as high as 55 mph, Fleegel said in a virtual briefing.
Some precipitation, in the form of both rain and snow, was expected to fall over the area.
Roughly 1,250 firefighters and other personnel are working to control the fire, one of the largest in Wyoming's recent history. They've been assisted by a large fleet of helicopters and planes, though the winds have grounded the aircraft on some days.
Early in the blaze, authorities said the fire was human caused. They have not provided additional details.
