Crews contain more of the Mullen Fire as cold front approaches area

Crews continue to make progress as they work to contain the Mullen Fire ahead of a cold front that will cause temperatures to fall but winds to increase.

The fire, which ignited Sept. 17 in the Medicine Bow National Forest west of Laramie, was 21% contained as of Saturday afternoon. Much of that increased containment came on the fire's western flank, explained Andy Baker, an incident commander trainee for the federal wildland fire team now working the blaze.

"We expect that to continue to creep up on a daily basis," he said during a virtual briefing on Saturday.

Firefighters were using roads and trails on the northwest flank to build indirect containment lines, Baker said. To the northeast, crews continued set up structure protection for Centennial, a town of fewer than 300 people on the forest's eastern edge.

Engines and firefighters were based around other forest communities to protect homes and cabins there as well.

"We have structure protection folks in that area 24 hours a day," Baker said.