Crews contain portion of Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire continues to grow, but crews have managed to contain a portion of the blaze.
New measurements put the fire at 137,000 acres, or 214 square miles, fire officials said Saturday morning. But the fire is now 6% contained -- the highest estimate since the blaze began on Sept. 17 in the Medicine Bow National Forest west of Laramie.
The containment has occurred into two spots on the fire's perimeter, according to an update released Saturday:
- the west flank, south of A Bar A ranch; and
- the east flank, where the Mullen Fire met the Squirrel Creek Fire burn area.
Support Local Journalism
On Friday, firefighters defended a group of structures in the Pelton Creek drainage in southern Wyoming, the update from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team states. Crews also expanded a defensive line along the north sides of Colorado highways 125 and 127.
The fire spread into northern Colorado earlier in the week. Since then, firefighters have quickly doused several spot fires on the southern flank with the help of real-time infrared imagery provided by a drone.
The Mullen Fire has destroyed 29 homes and 31 outbuildings in southern Wyoming, according to the Albany County Sheriff's Office. It's also prompted mandatory evacuations in several communities including Albany, Rambler, Fox Park and Woods Landing. A large swath of the forest has also been closed.
Several factors have contributed to the fire's rapid spread. The flames are burning in rugged terrain that's choked with trees killed by beetles. Weather has also been a regular challenge, with high winds helping the fire run by as much as eight miles in a single day. Earlier in the fire, hot weather was also a challenge, though temperatures have fallen in southern Wyoming of late.
HRRR simulated smoke plume model from mid-afternoon Saturday through late afternoon Sunday due to #MullenFire_WY. Smoke plume likely to propagate southeast Saturday, and more easterly on Sunday #wywx #newx #wyoraod #MullenFire pic.twitter.com/YOx4uC7Oej— NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) October 3, 2020
As of Saturday morning, there were 1,068 firefighters and other personnel working the fire, along with a large fleet of aircraft.
Authorities have said the fire is human caused. They have not offered details beyond that.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!