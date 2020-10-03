Crews contain portion of Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire continues to grow, but crews have managed to contain a portion of the blaze.

New measurements put the fire at 137,000 acres, or 214 square miles, fire officials said Saturday morning. But the fire is now 6% contained -- the highest estimate since the blaze began on Sept. 17 in the Medicine Bow National Forest west of Laramie.

The containment has occurred into two spots on the fire's perimeter, according to an update released Saturday:

the west flank, south of A Bar A ranch; and

the east flank, where the Mullen Fire met the Squirrel Creek Fire burn area.

On Friday, firefighters defended a group of structures in the Pelton Creek drainage in southern Wyoming, the update from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team states. Crews also expanded a defensive line along the north sides of Colorado highways 125 and 127.

The fire spread into northern Colorado earlier in the week. Since then, firefighters have quickly doused several spot fires on the southern flank with the help of real-time infrared imagery provided by a drone.