Parts of Interstate 80 began to reopen Friday, three days after a blizzard forced it and many other highways around the state to close.

Crews cleared away massive drifts of snow from the highway, taking advantage of special equipment in some cases to deal with the frigid obstacles.

By Friday afternoon, the westbound lanes of the highway were open again, though travel remained treacherous through the area.

“Some interchanges, especially rural interchanges, may still be covered in snow and exiting may be impossible,” the Wyoming Department of Transportation wrote in a social media post. Photos accompanying the post showed a narrow lane of travel between high mounds of snow. In one image, the snow was higher than a man standing with his arm raised.

The highway’s eastbound lanes were still closed as of early Friday evening. They were expected to open later that night, according to the department.

An unusually powerful blizzard swept over Wyoming starting Tuesday evening, and by the following day, many of the state’s highways, schools and businesses were closed. The storm dropped more than a foot of snow over parts of the state. More than two feet of snow fell over higher elevations on Wyoming’s western side.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to multiple drivers who became stranded, some after illegally going through closure gates, a patrol spokesman told the Star-Tribune. Those rescues diverted resources away from the effort to reopen the highway.

Interstate 80 took the brunt of the blizzard’s fury. Wyoming’s other two interstates -- 25 and 90 -- reopened Thursday, as did many other highways around the state. Casper schools reopened Friday after two days of virtual classes.

While the blizzard has passed, high winds are forecast through the weekend. That could continue to hamper travel around the state, and the transportation department warned that additional closures were possible on interstates 25 and 80.

